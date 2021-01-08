Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) to Hold

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing prescription therapeutics for treatment of skin diseases. The company’s pipeline consists of therapeutics for hyperhidrosis, cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, psoriasis, and other prevalent severe skin diseases. Its products include Prozac(R), Gemzar(R), Cialis(R), Evista(R), Talz(R), Humulin(R), Cymbalta(R), Dysport(R), Juvederm(R) and Kybella(R). Brickell Biotech Inc., formerly known as Vical Incorporated, is based in San Diego, United States. “

Shares of BBI opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. Brickell Biotech has a 52-week low of $0.47 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.34.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 187.45% and a negative net margin of 990.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brickell Biotech will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brickell Biotech stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Brickell Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is sofpironium bromide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis.

