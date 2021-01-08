Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires and constructs crude oil and refined products logistics and marketing assets. The company operates crude oil transportation pipelines, refined product pipelines, crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks. It also provides marketing services for refined products other than jet fuel and petroleum coke; and light products, operates light product terminals in Texas and Tennessee and offers terminalling services to independent third parties. Delek Logistics Partners, LP is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Delek Logistics Partners from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE DKL opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. The firm has a market cap of $957.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 2.97. Delek Logistics Partners has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $142.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.42 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 135.52%. Analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Francis C. D’andrea sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $28,242.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,404.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 53,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Delek Logistics Partners by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,804 shares during the period. 12.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

