Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $215.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Boeing remains the largest aircraft manufacturer in the United States in terms of revenue, orders and deliveries, and is one of the largest aerospace and defense contractors. Furthermore, its revenue exposure is spread across more than 90 countries around the globe. Although its commercial business outlook for the near term appears grim, over the long run, the jet maker holds immense growth prospects. Its share price has outperformed its industry in the past six months. However, Airbus beat Boeing as the world's largest plane makers in 2019 for the first time in the last eight years. Although the company projects its 737 MAX deliveries to resume during the fourth quarter of 2020, its commercial business is likely to perform poorly until successful delivery of these jets starts and substantial revenues are generated.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BA. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of The Boeing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boeing from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $221.75.

NYSE BA opened at $212.71 on Tuesday. The Boeing has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $349.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.18 and a 200-day moving average of $182.38.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing will post -8.95 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurum Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,314 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 4,823 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

