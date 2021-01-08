Zacks Investment Research Lowers ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADMA Biologics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 million. Analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $857,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $558,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ADMA Biologics by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 595,525 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

