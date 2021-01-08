Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.14.

NYSE AMRC opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $72,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,374,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,859,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,440 shares of company stock worth $19,992,976. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 371.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

