Zacks Investment Research Lowers AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AtriCure, Inc. is a medical device company focused on developing, manufacturing and selling innovative surgical devices to create precise lesions, or scars, in soft tissues. Medical journals have described the adoption by leading cardiothoracic surgeons of the AtriCure, Inc. bipolar ablation system as a standard treatment alternative during open-heart surgical procedures to safely, rapidly and reliably create lesions in cardiac, or heart, tissue to block the abnormal electrical impulses that cause atrial fibrillation, a quivering of the upper chambers of the heart. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATRC. BidaskClub lowered shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AtriCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AtriCure from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.63.

ATRC opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $58.03.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.23. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Justin J. Noznesky sold 23,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $1,253,611.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,536,547.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,514 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,096. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 42.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,035 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter valued at $48,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 1,285.9% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 35.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,162 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 9.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,257 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

