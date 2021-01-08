Zacks Investment Research Lowers Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It acquires, licenses, develops and commercializes products principally for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ATXI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ:ATXI opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $12.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89.

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avenue Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXI. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 43,687 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $346,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 23,577 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Avenue Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.