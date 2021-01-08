Zacks Investment Research Lowers Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceuticals for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory and skin related disorders. The Company’s product candidate consists of COL-195, COL-196, COL-171, COL-003 and COL-172 which are in different clinical trial. It developed a formulation platform technology, DETERx, for the treatment of chronic pain. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. is based in CUMBERLAND, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on COLL. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.29.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $780.47 million, a P/E ratio of 46.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.58). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $146,989.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,795.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 5,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $114,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 111,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,701.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COLL. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.2% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,105 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 10.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 8.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 83,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

