Zacks Investment Research Lowers Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is focused on the ownership and leasing of industrial and logistics properties primarily in the United States. The Company’s properties include Hawaii properties, Mainland properties’ leases, Hawaii properties’ leases and Mainland properties. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is based in NEWTON, United States. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILPT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $12.95 and a twelve month high of $24.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.25). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ILPT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 10.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,166,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 106,026 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 50.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $1,351,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 32,018 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

