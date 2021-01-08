Zacks Investment Research Lowers Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Get Meridian alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Meridian from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meridian currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.11. Meridian has a 1 year low of $10.68 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.80. Meridian had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $41.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.07 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 43.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Meridian in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Meridian by 1,036.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian (MRBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.