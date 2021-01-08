Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Scientific Games is benefiting from its innovative product portfolio. The company has been winning contracts regularly, which is expected to drive the top line. Continued expansion of its OpenGaming content library is a key catalyst. Moreover, the company continues to bolster its sports betting portfolio, supported by the OpenBet technology. Scientific Games is also expected to benefit from expanding opportunities in the emerging digital market. The company’s distribution network intends to become a leading player in the iGaming market in the long haul. However, gaming and Lottery businesses are expected to decline due to continued reduction in operations of casino operators globally and a lower level of lottery ticket sales as a result of coronavirus-led business disruptions. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Scientific Games from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Macquarie increased their price target on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Scientific Games from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.00.

Scientific Games stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.09. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.77.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 69.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 27.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

