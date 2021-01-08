Zacks Investment Research Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $133.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $85.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub cut Turning Point Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $88.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $125.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 1.30. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $134.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.18.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,079,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,066,000 after purchasing an additional 780,559 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,765,000 after acquiring an additional 695,062 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,702,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,123,000 after acquiring an additional 411,851 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $12,455,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,276,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,515,000 after buying an additional 130,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

