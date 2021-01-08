Zacks Investment Research Lowers UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UMH. DA Davidson raised UMH Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut UMH Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. The company has a market cap of $609.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH Properties has a 1 year low of $8.63 and a 1 year high of $16.67.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, research analysts forecast that UMH Properties will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 447.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 7,164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of UMH Properties by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

