Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) to Hold

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $5.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.83% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amarin reported dismal third quarter results wherein earnings missed estimates but revenues came in line. Amarin’s sole marketed drug Vascepa has been on a strong growth trajectory for the last four years. The drug’s recent label expansion for cardiovascular indication looks promising. The growth trend for Vascepa has continued in 2020. The company is expanding its sales force and started promotional programs to create awareness for Vascepa’s expanded label. These initiatives are likely to drive sales higher. The company is looking to get approval for the drug in additional countries. However, Amarin is over-dependent on Vascepa for growth. The company anticipates adverse impact on sales due to COVID-19 to have continued in the fourth quarter of 2020. Moreover, potential generic competition remains a concern.”

Get Amarin alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amarin from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Amarin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Amarin from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amarin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of AMRN opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.18 and a beta of 2.58. Amarin has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.47.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $155.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.63 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. Amarin’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amarin will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, with a total value of $121,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Thero sold 153,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $635,359.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,691,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,114,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth about $570,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 14.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 543,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 68,256 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 24.4% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 165,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 32,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the second quarter worth about $261,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amarin (AMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.