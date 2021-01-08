Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Buy

Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.23% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cathay Pacific Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cathay Pacific Airways from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay Pacific Airways has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Shares of Cathay Pacific Airways stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average is $4.23. Cathay Pacific Airways has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.03.

About Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, and aircraft engineering services.

