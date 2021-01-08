Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) to Buy

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.63% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GasLog Ltd. is an owner, operator and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers. The Company operates in two segments: vessel ownership and vessel management. The vessel ownership segment consists of chartering out company-owned LNG carriers and the vessel management segment consists of providing LNG carrier technical management services, LNG carrier construction supervision services and other vessel management services. GasLog Ltd. is based in Monaco. “

Get GasLog alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of GasLog from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of GasLog from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GasLog from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of GasLog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.53.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. GasLog has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $454.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $156.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 50.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 6.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,501 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at $629,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog during the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 14.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 232,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 29,903 shares during the last quarter. 22.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 2, 2020, it operated a fleet of 28 LNG carriers.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog (GLOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.