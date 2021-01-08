Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.25 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Iteris, Inc. is a leading provider of outdoor vision systems and sensors that optimize the flow of traffic and enhance driver safety. Iteris combines outdoor image processing, traffic engineering, and information technology to offer a broad range of transportation and safety solutions. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71. Iteris has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $277.92 million, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.58 million. Iteris had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerard Mooney sold 33,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $161,512.20. 5.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 122,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58,557 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 791,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Iteris by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the last quarter. 45.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

