Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) to “Buy”

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. is one of the premier distributors of Metalworking and Maintenance, Repair and Operations (MRO) supplies to industrial customers throughout the United States. MSC distributes approximately 590,000 industrial products from approximately 3,000 suppliers to approximately 350,000 customers. MSC reaches its customers through a combination of approximately 27 million direct-mail catalogs and CD-ROMs, 96 branch sales offices, 927 sales people, the Internet and associations with some of the world’s most prominent B2B e-commerce portals. “

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

NYSE:MSM opened at $84.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.01. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $87.84.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 142.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 632,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,033,000 after purchasing an additional 372,059 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSC Industrial Direct (MSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.