Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) to “Hold”

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning, operating and managing Class A office properties. It provides asset management, leasing, acquisitions, redevelopment and financing. The Company owns properties in New York City, Washington D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount Group, Inc. is based in the United States. “

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on PGRE. ValuEngine raised Paramount Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Paramount Group has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Albert P. Behler acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $193,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,985.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,662,000. AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,797,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after buying an additional 130,133 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,550,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,820,000 after buying an additional 667,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 269,419 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,073,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 73,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paramount Group (PGRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.