Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) to “Strong-Buy”

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.75 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.48.

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $19.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 2.16.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 12.00% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plains GP will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 18,631 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 3rd quarter worth $4,701,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,447 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,258 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,312 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

