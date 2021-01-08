Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHBI. ValuEngine raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of SHBI opened at $15.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $184.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $7.63 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. Research analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shore Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $183,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 15.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 92,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 12,481 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 292,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Shore Bancshares by 583.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

