Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SP Plus Corporation provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security and event logistics services to property owners and managers in all markets of the real estate industry. The Company also provides a range of ancillary services, such as airport shuttle operations, taxi and livery dispatch services and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services. Its clients include owners of office building complexes, shopping centers, sports complexes, hotels, hospitals, and various airports. SP Plus Corporation, formerly known as Standard Parking Corporation, is based in United States. “

SP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SP Plus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded SP Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on SP Plus from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SP Plus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.33.

SP stock opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. SP Plus has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $681.79 million, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.30.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $118.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Ricchiuto sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $72,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SP. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 70.6% during the third quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 341,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its position in SP Plus by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,016,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,043,000 after purchasing an additional 126,720 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,120,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,817,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in SP Plus by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 210,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 92,406 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

