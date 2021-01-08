Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) to Buy

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTRU. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vitru in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vitru in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Shares of Vitru stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,177. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.30. Vitru has a fifty-two week low of $11.32 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at approximately $848,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vitru during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

