Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) Given a €108.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA:ZAL) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ZAL. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays set a €95.70 ($112.59) target price on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €91.00 ($107.06) price objective on shares of Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Zalando SE (ZAL.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €77.45 ($91.12).

Shares of FRA ZAL traded up €0.44 ($0.52) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €96.54 ($113.58). The company had a trading volume of 434,100 shares. Zalando SE has a 1-year low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 1-year high of €49.86 ($58.66). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €84.79 and its 200-day moving average is €76.12.

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

