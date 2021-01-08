Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High at $393.45

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $393.45 and last traded at $393.18, with a volume of 5630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $380.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $375.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.78. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,919,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

