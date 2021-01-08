ZEON (ZEON) Market Cap Reaches $5.03 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 8th. One ZEON token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $47,464.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00038746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.73 or 0.00271445 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00028179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.41 or 0.02674788 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012231 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a token. It launched on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

