ZeuxCoin Trading 117.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $455,524.73 and $23,790.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 117.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Coinall.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZeuxCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00037317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004671 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $105.81 or 0.00264203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00027277 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,003.12 or 0.02504737 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012229 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeuxCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeuxCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.