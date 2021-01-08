Zilla Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $135,420.12 and approximately $29,196.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00037377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.55 or 0.00269415 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00028558 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,026.55 or 0.02524592 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012132 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zilla is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

