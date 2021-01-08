Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Tops $0.0748 on Exchanges

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $809.01 million and $212.25 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000180 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,113,084,973 coins and its circulating supply is 10,821,617,820 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

