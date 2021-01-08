Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) Head to Head Analysis

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Zillow Group has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gravity has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Zillow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zillow Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Zillow Group and Gravity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zillow Group -11.54% -9.76% -5.70% Gravity 13.14% 35.64% 23.36%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zillow Group and Gravity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zillow Group $2.74 billion 12.04 -$305.36 million N/A N/A Gravity $307.18 million 4.90 $31.90 million N/A N/A

Gravity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zillow Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Zillow Group and Gravity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zillow Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zillow Group presently has a consensus target price of $127.60, suggesting a potential downside of 10.13%. Given Zillow Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Gravity.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Gravity on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services. The company's portfolio of consumer brands consists of Zillow, Zillow Offers, Zillow Home Loans, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, Naked Apartments, and Out East; and business brands for real estate, rental, and mortgage professionals include Mortech, dotloop, Bridge Interactive and New Home Feed. Zillow Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops, publishes, and distributes online games in South Korea, Japan, the United States, Canada, Taiwan, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and internationally. It offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Requiem, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II, as well as Ragnarok Clicker, a Web browser-based role-playing game. The company's mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Dawn Break; MR! PORORO; Ragnarok CRUSH; RO Click H5; Blood War M; Ragnarok H5; Ragnarok Tactics; and the Color of Dream Fantasy, Latale. It also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; and Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3.In addition, the company offers games for IPTV; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, it provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 125 registered domain names. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

