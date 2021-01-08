Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at B. Riley

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) had its price objective upped by B. Riley from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.35.

Shares of ZION traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,617. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $51.66.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 57,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 40.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after acquiring an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 438.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 41,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

