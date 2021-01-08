Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading Up 11.2%

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.04 and last traded at $48.51. Approximately 3,244,756 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,081,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.61.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.92.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $215,760.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,450.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $659,444. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,288,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,597 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,604,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,415,000 after buying an additional 643,210 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 717,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,398,000 after buying an additional 375,100 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 424.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 361,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after buying an additional 292,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $255,655,000 after buying an additional 266,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

