ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CEO Sells $286,428.03 in Stock

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $286,428.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $3.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $660.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.28. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.11.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZIOP. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

