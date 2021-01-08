ZPER Trading 280.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 8th. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 280.2% higher against the US dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $46.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, BitForex, Coinsuper and HitBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004532 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00036970 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001141 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020555 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002634 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002448 BTC.

ZPER Token Profile

ZPR is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Allbit, Bit-Z, HitBTC, BitForex and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

