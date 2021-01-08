Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zscaler from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.38.

Zscaler stock opened at $193.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $212.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -216.91 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,023.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total transaction of $15,466,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 283,540 shares of company stock worth $54,733,221. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 201.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zscaler by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

