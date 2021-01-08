ZUM TOKEN Trading Up 10.1% This Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 100.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 8th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $5,698.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.04 or 0.00356996 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 86,253,429,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,237,999,221 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com. The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Paritex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

