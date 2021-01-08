Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Holdings Lowered by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,230 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Zumiez during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Zumiez by 57.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Zumiez in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zumiez by 2.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zumiez news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 17,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $645,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 198,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,281,447 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

ZUMZ stock opened at $39.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.95.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

