Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Sells $33,763.02 in Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,514 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $33,763.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,948.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $140,100.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 15,000 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $182,250.00.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 19,539 shares of Zuora stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $241,697.43.

Shares of Zuora stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. The business had revenue of $77.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Zuora during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $184,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the second quarter worth $206,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Zuora by 9.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Zuora by 90.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 751,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 356,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

