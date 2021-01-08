Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $436.40 and last traded at $433.40. 276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $422.88.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZFSVF. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.93.

About Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.