Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zurich Insurance Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Zurich Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ZURVY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.73. The company had a trading volume of 54,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,912. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.50. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.52.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Zurich Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurich Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.