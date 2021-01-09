-$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.48) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.83). Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.70) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.47) to ($3.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($6.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to ($0.88). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter.

APLS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.53.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $172,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,083,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,322,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $1,264,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,652,410 over the last 90 days. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APLS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 219.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 16,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 9.86 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.47.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apellis Pharmaceuticals (APLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.