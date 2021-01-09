$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) will post $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.81. Weibo reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Weibo will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Weibo.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $465.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.89 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

WB opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.59. Weibo has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $52.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Weibo by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Weibo by 1.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

