$0.82 EPS Expected for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $93.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.32 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 38.46% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

SFBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. ServisFirst Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFBS opened at $43.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 1.32. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.20%.

In other news, COO Clarence C. Pouncey III sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $26,300.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 690,806 shares in the company, valued at $27,279,928.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $747,180.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,884 shares of company stock worth $2,203,491. 10.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFBS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,240,000 after buying an additional 23,562 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 83.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

