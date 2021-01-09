$1.05 Million in Sales Expected for OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect OncoCyte Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) to post $1.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for OncoCyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.10 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will report full year sales of $1.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $1.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.97 million, with estimates ranging from $6.01 million to $8.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover OncoCyte.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.62 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on OCX. KeyCorp began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on OncoCyte from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded OncoCyte from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OncoCyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.94.

NYSEAMERICAN OCX remained flat at $$3.00 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,049,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,497. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $3.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,210 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in OncoCyte in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OncoCyte by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OncoCyte by 294.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular tests for early stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a novel gene expression-based tests. It also develops DetermaDx, a non-invasive blood-based tests used to detect lung cancer.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.