$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full-year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Shares of WBA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.21. 9,895,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,895,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 158,980 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 16.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,088 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

