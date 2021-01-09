$1.67 Billion in Sales Expected for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) to post $1.67 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Dillard’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.50 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83 billion. Dillard’s reported sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dillard’s will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dillard’s.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $2.29. Dillard’s had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Dillard’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $173,774.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,600 shares in the company, valued at $643,986. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter worth about $7,303,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s by 2,864.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 114,883 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co grew its stake in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,420,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,505 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Dillard’s by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 39,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Dillard’s by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 34,192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.95. The stock had a trading volume of 524,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $72.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard's Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates as a fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishing retailer in the southwest, southeast, and midwest regions of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

