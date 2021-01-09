$112.78 Million in Sales Expected for Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post $112.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.05 million and the highest is $113.50 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $124.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $441.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $440.51 million to $442.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $465.56 million, with estimates ranging from $463.12 million to $468.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.50 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Forrester Research news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 11,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $456,975.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,835.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael A. Doyle sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $337,883.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,031.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,441,813 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Forrester Research by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Forrester Research stock traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $43.89. 22,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,735. Forrester Research has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a market capitalization of $832.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.50, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average of $36.97.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

