$122.87 Million in Sales Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to announce $122.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.14 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $98.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $443.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $441.20 million to $447.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $680.50 million, with estimates ranging from $593.08 million to $777.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $120.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.82 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.76.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Elena Ridloff sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.34, for a total transaction of $54,193.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,272.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $125,977.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,269.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,060 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,462 in the last three months. 27.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,790,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,007,706,000 after buying an additional 499,407 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,702,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,482,000 after acquiring an additional 134,840 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,921,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,264,000 after acquiring an additional 116,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,717,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,832,000 after acquiring an additional 296,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 895,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after purchasing an additional 160,482 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.13. 1,055,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,800. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.89 and a beta of 1.44. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $58.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

