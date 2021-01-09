1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Receives €26.02 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.02 ($30.61).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of DRI stock opened at €21.35 ($25.12) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €20.31 and a 200 day moving average of €21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.98. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a twelve month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a twelve month high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) Company Profile

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

