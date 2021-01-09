$14.00 Million in Sales Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) will announce $14.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.00 million. Sotherly Hotels posted sales of $44.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full-year sales of $69.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $72.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $117.15 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $140.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.42). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 29.31% and a negative net margin of 20.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:SOHO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,366. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Sotherly Hotels as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

